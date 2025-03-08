From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Work Party: DIY Poppy Making For Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
12:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley CA
Visual props are an important aspect of activism that helps make a message more impactful and memorable. That's why we will be hand making crepe paper California poppies to be used during the Perdue Rescue Trial Convergence. All materials will be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends for this relaxing arts and craft activity for a cause!
Why poppies for trial support?
In court activists supporting animal rescue will not able able to wear any animal rights t-shirts, but they will be able to have these poppies pinned to their shirts so that the judge, jury, and prosecution can see how many people support defendant Zoe Rosenberg and animal rescue. If you can join us during the trial please register here: dxe.io/register
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, March 8th at 12:45pm (right after the Meetup ends
What: Materials making work party for upcoming trial support
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that are friendly with other dogs are welcome at this event!
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DGgudXTJ-im/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 25, 2025 6:51PM
