Apartheid Free Community Celebration
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Human Rights Working Group
Location Details:
1st Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F. 1187 Franklin St. @ Geary San Francisco
The First Unitarian Universalist Society of SF has joined the growing movement of Apartheid Free Communities. Join us in celebrating this with Food, Music and Commentary.
All Funds raised at this event will go to Heal Palestine which provides urgently needed assistance to the people of Gaza in the midst of the on-going Israel/U.S.genocide against the Palestinian people.
For more information: http://uusf.org/flame
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 25, 2025 3:53PM
