Apartheid Free Community Celebration

Date:

Sunday, March 09, 2025

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Human Rights Working Group

Location Details:

1st Unitarian Universalist Society of S.F. 1187 Franklin St. @ Geary San Francisco

The First Unitarian Universalist Society of SF has joined the growing movement of Apartheid Free Communities. Join us in celebrating this with Food, Music and Commentary.



All Funds raised at this event will go to Heal Palestine which provides urgently needed assistance to the people of Gaza in the midst of the on-going Israel/U.S.genocide against the Palestinian people.