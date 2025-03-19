Waves of Change: Ensuring Equity in Coastal Access

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Speaker

City of Sunnyvale

Location will be sent after registration.

Join us for the City of Sunnyvale’s second Sustainability Speaker Series event of the fiscal year! This year’s theme is Beyond the Shoreline. Join us virtually on Wednesday, Mar. 19, 2025, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.



Executive Director of Outdoors Empowered Network, Seraph White, will discuss the importance of equitable access to the California coast. Discover the barriers that prevent many communities from enjoying our shared outdoor spaces and explore meaningful opportunities for change.



Go to bit.ly/SSSMar19 to register for this Sustainability Speaker Series event.