Berkeley City Council: Shame on You For Your Silence on Genocide in Gaza!

Date:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

1231 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA

It is unacceptable that the Berkeley City Council refuses to even agendize and consider a Cease Fire Resolution as passed and recommended last year by the Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission, or any supportive Resolution or statement in favor of ending U.S. funding of the genocide in Gaza.



We will hold a press conference and attend the Council's next three meetings, standing in silence with blood-red hands and our red banners with the names of children murdered by Israel with U.S. weapons. Our message is "SHAME ON YOU FOR YOUR SILENCE ON GENOCIDE IN GAZA!". The Council is ignoring majority sentiment in Berkeley for at least taking a vote for or against the P&J Resolution. We cannot accept their inaction. They are hurting us and Berkeley's standing as a community by their failure to act and to consider our pleas for humanity and justice. We are traumatized by the U.S. Congress' backing for Israel's genocide, making us complicit by illegally using our tax $ for hellfire missiles, attack drones, F-35 lethal fighter jets, 2000 lb. bombs, depleted uranium -- slaughtering children in our names! We need our City Council to speak out, as SF, Richmond, Oakland, Hayward and other cities have done!



Join us to convey what is in our hearts. Stand with us at the next Berkeley City Council meetings on March 11, 18, and 25. NOTE: We request that everyone with us stand in silence during the first hour of the Council meetings. Please respect our action and do not shout at the Council.