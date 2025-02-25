top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/1/2025
East Bay Media Activism & Independent Media

Town Hall: The Threat Of Fascism, the Media, KPFA, Pacifica & The FCC Threats to the Media

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Rescue Pacifica
Location Details:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84515076892?pwd=Etxs9jSFBDboazcQ8Olw3raVVvCYK0.1
3/1/25 Rescue Pacifica Town Hall: Threat Of Fascism &Report To Listeners & Supporters On KPFA & Pacifica

Rescue Pacifica at KPFA will have a town hall meeting to discuss the dangers of fascism to Pacifica and the media as well as a report to the listeners and supporters of KPFA and Pacifica about the FCC monitorship of Pacifica, the last election and the growing rightwing programming on KPFA and Pacifica including supporters of Zionism and US imperialist intervention. The KPFA LSB majority has rejected resolutions opposing the genocide and denfending KPFA journalist Frank Sterling and Julian Assange. The management of Pacifica has also told the board and Pacifica supporters that their lawyer says they have nothing other than worry about in a Trump government. This is what the KPFA LSB board majority and the KPFA management is being told.

We need to build a united front to defend a democratic media and for the defense of the coming plan to close Pacifica which is already under FCC monitorship which came about because KFPA LSB members like Carol Wolfley and other supported a petition to the FCC to revoke the license of WBAI which led to a $25,000 fine on Pacifica and the monitorship of the entire network. They still defend going to the FCC to help solve problems in Pacifica. Should these people be in charge of Pacifica in the time of Trump?

The national monitorship of Pacifica takes place at the same time that the new FCC commissioner is going after CBS and KCBS in the Bay Area for reporting where immigration raids are taking place. The Town Hall will discuss how to unite independent media and defenders of journalists to build a movement to protect Pacifica and all voices.

Rescue Pacifica
https://rescuepacifica.net

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84515076892?pwd=Etxs9jSFBDboazcQ8Olw3raVVvCYK0.1
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84515076892?pwd=...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 25, 2025 10:05AM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Trump Rages at MSNBC, Joy Reid and ‘Lowlife’ Comcast CEO Brian Roberts
repost
Tue, Feb 25, 2025 10:34AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$350.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code