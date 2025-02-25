3/1/25 Rescue Pacifica Town Hall: Threat Of Fascism &Report To Listeners & Supporters On KPFA & PacificaRescue Pacifica at KPFA will have a town hall meeting to discuss the dangers of fascism to Pacifica and the media as well as a report to the listeners and supporters of KPFA and Pacifica about the FCC monitorship of Pacifica, the last election and the growing rightwing programming on KPFA and Pacifica including supporters of Zionism and US imperialist intervention. The KPFA LSB majority has rejected resolutions opposing the genocide and denfending KPFA journalist Frank Sterling and Julian Assange. The management of Pacifica has also told the board and Pacifica supporters that their lawyer says they have nothing other than worry about in a Trump government. This is what the KPFA LSB board majority and the KPFA management is being told.We need to build a united front to defend a democratic media and for the defense of the coming plan to close Pacifica which is already under FCC monitorship which came about because KFPA LSB members like Carol Wolfley and other supported a petition to the FCC to revoke the license of WBAI which led to a $25,000 fine on Pacifica and the monitorship of the entire network. They still defend going to the FCC to help solve problems in Pacifica. Should these people be in charge of Pacifica in the time of Trump?The national monitorship of Pacifica takes place at the same time that the new FCC commissioner is going after CBS and KCBS in the Bay Area for reporting where immigration raids are taking place. The Town Hall will discuss how to unite independent media and defenders of journalists to build a movement to protect Pacifica and all voices.Rescue PacificaJoin Zoom Meeting