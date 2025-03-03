From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Never Again Moss Landing Town Hall
Date:
Monday, March 03, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Never Again Moss Landing
Location Details:
Salinas Valley Community Church, 368 San Juan Grade Rd, Salinas
NAML is a fast-response grass-roots all volunteer resident group which advocates for our community's voice in interest in response to the Moss Landing BESS fire.
For more information: https://www.neveragainmosslanding.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 25, 2025 7:22AM
