California 175 - California State Capitol Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom by Khubaka, Michael Harris

July 2002, Governor Gray Davis signed Assembly Bill 1749 (AB1749) into state law, observing every third Saturday in June as Juneteenth National Freedom Day for the State of California.



This bill was amended in 2003, and is now recorded in legislation under Senate Bill 812 (SB812).



AB1749 was sponsored by Juneteenth America, Inc. and authored by Assemblymember John Longville (Rialto-D), the journey continues to align California Juneteenth law with US Federal Juneteenth law.

(Folsom, California) We close out Folsom Black History Month and begin to quantify and qualify progress expanding recognition of our Juneteenth Federal Holiday throughout 58 California Counties and 100+ California Cities with @100,000+ residents.



California 175 - we celebrate our unique California Juneteenth "Journey From Slavery to Freedom."



The State of California employees.must request an optional holiday for our newest U.S. Federal Holiday.



The State of California continues to operate under AB 1749, Longville (2003) with a special predicated twist via AB 1655, Jones-Sawyer (2022) while refusing to align our California Juneteenth with our newest Federal Holiday.



California Unions and labor movement will determine again, how Juneteenth moves this special California 175 Celebrstion.



CA Governor Newsom will follow existing law and/or utilize Executive authority to recognize June 19, 2025 as a paid fixed State Holiday aligned with our newest US Federal Juneteenth Holiday.



Globally, we prepare towards expanding our 2025 California State Capitol Juneteenth Festival, leveraging California influence around the world.



Our unique "California 175 - California Juneteenth Story" second state behind Texas to build with our National Juneteenth Observance Foundation showcasing leadership throughout the 5th largest economy in the world.



San Francisco Juneteenth is reportedly the longest continuous running Juneteenth public celebration the nation, surpassing even Galveston Island, Texas. Freedom is never free, yet US Colored Troops who served during the US Civil War never officially recognized, either.



NJOF - CA we celebrate our unique journey towards freedom year round and our collaborative organizations seek assistance as we challenge all 58 California counties and 100+ cities with 1000,000+ residents to officially recognize our Federal Holiday.



California 175 - 2025 California Juneteenth



1. What is the importance of our unique California state Capitol Juneteenth legacy?



Our unique California, "From Slavery to Freedom Journey" begins in the 15th Century, with Spanish Conquistadors in Baja California Sur and enslaved African prisoners of war apart of Spanish occupation of "New Spain" for until 1821 Mexican Independence. United States President Polk implemented "Manifest Destiny" and after the June 1846, beginning in today's Sacramento County with initial action of the California Bear Flag Revolt.



In 1846, US Military Occupation of California, including free and enslaved California Pioneers of Pan African descent. By November 1849, our California Constitution Convention in Colton Hall, Monterey established the framework for the State of California.



The "1850 Compromise" officially established by Congressional authorization; California became a State on September 9, 1850.



As the 31st State, California upset the electoral balance of 15 free and 15 "slave" states. During the Presidential election of 1860, California "white male only citizens" voted was very close, less than 1000 votes victory for President Abraham Lincoln.



Both Union and Confederate troops from California fought during the US Civil War, 1,918 US Colored Troops from California are documented by our African American US Civil War Museum in Washington, D.C.



Our California Juneteenth story, our "Journey From Slavery to Freedom" is very significant chapter in California History.



Many California residents; past, present and future continue to play a very significant role in California History, including helping firmly establish our newest Juneteenth Federal Holiday.



California Juneteenth properly understood, is worthy as a Federal, State, Local paid holiday for all Californians to celebrate.



California can celebrate/recognize Juneteenth.



1. Origins of Juneteenth



Juneteenth can be traced back to June 19, 1865 when Union soldiers, led by several thousand USCT arrived at the final Port of Galveston Island, Texas to secure the border with Mexico and begin a 7-week military campaign to enforce the "good news" plantation by plantation throughout Texas and securing the Southwest border with Mexico.



2. Field Order #3 by General Gordon Granger, and other Field Orders were following Military direction from the new Commander in Chief, Democrat President Andrew Johnson, as part of strategic National Union Ticket. He became President after the assignation of President Abraham Lincoln, April 14, 1865, with disastrous results that facilitated 100 more years of affliction.



3. What is Celebrated on Juneteenth?



Juneteenth celebrations typically include music, barbecues, parades, picnics, rededications of historical sites, discussions about enslavement and the meaning of freedom today.



Juneteenth is also a time for reconnection with family lineage, African, Caribbean, Indigenous, Asian, European other heritage is the legacy of our global enslavement. For many, it is a day to celebrate Black culture and to promote Black unity.



4. How to Celebrate and Recognize Juneteenth?



January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation issued and 13th Amendment to US Constitution ending chattel slavery throughout America.



Juneteenth is now recognized as a US Federal Holiday for all Americans at home and abroad.



The State of Alabama, "The Heart of Dixie" is the latest in a growing line of states, counties, cities, towns and businesses across the world who are establishing holiday celebrations in their jurisdictions.



California remains is a work in progress.



California 175 may be a time to honor the strength and resilience of people of African Descent and most importantly begin to officially honor California - United States Colored Troops who helped preserve the Union, while beginning the ending of chattel slavery in America.



Free and enslaved Pan African earned citizenship citizenship status on the bloody battlefields across America and commit again to working towards a more perfect Union, in league with the Constitution.



Soon we will officially consider the origin of the 15th Century the Trans-Atlantic Trade in Human Cargo that first began with Spanish and Portuguese Military conquest in West Africa.



The captured Pan African prisoners of war were forcibly transported throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and North America in the newly "discovered" lands of the Western Hemisphere.



With the formal blessing of Papel Authority, the TrqnsAtlantic trade in human cargo began helped facilitate the destruction of Indigenous Sovereign Nations and forcibly compelling generations into an ongoing "MAAFA" marked by a milestone of Juneteenth 19, 1865, is our agreed upon celebration of freedom.