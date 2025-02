3/2/25 RallyGoogle Waymo Off Our Streets!Stop Privatization, Deregulation Agendas ofTechno Fascist BillionairesSunday, March 2, 202511:00 AMAt: Google Waymo Yard201 Toland St.San FranciscoThe Musk-Trump DOGE government has virtually shut down any oversight of the introduction of AI and technology on the roads or anywhere else. Musk has paralyzed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which has oversight of autonomous vehicles and is wrecking all regulatory agencies from OSHA, the EPA, NLRB and NTSB.In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken over $10 million from Google and millions more from other techno fascist billionaires, and the governor has turned the California Public Utility Commission and DMV into advocates of Waymo and other autonomous car and truck operators. Newsom has also twice vetoed bills introduced with the support of the Teamsters to require drivers for trucks weighing more than 10,000 lbs.These vehicles are also destroying public transit while the billionaires make more profits as well as destroying the taxi industry.Stop Autonomous Vehicles NOW!Billionaires, Stop Destruction of Workers Lives & The World!Get Your Corrupt Dirty Hands Off the US and The WorldInitiated by: United Front Committee for A Labor Party (ufclp.org), Alliance For Independent Workers, LaborNet, Stop AIFor info: info [at] ufclp.org