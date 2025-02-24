top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Waymo Off Our Streets! Stop Privatization, Deregulation of TechnoFascist Billionaires

original image (612x792)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Google Waymo Yard
201 Toland St.
San Francisco
The Musk-Trump DOGE government has virtually shut down any oversight of the introduction of AI and technology on the roads or anywhere else. Musk has paralyzed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which has oversight of autonomous vehicles and is wrecking all regulatory agencies from OSHA, the EPA, NLRB and NTSB.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken over $10 million from Google and millions more from other techno fascist billionaires, and the governor has turned the California Public Utility Commission and DMV into advocates of Waymo and other autonomous car and truck operators. Newsom has also twice vetoed bills introduced with the support of the Teamsters to require drivers for trucks weighing more than 10,000 lbs.

These vehicles are also destroying public transit while the billionaires make more profits as well as destroying the taxi industry.

Stop Autonomous Vehicles NOW!

Billionaires, Stop Destruction of Workers Lives & The World!

Get Your Corrupt Dirty Hands Off the US and The World

Initiated by: United Front Committee for A Labor Party (ufclp.org), Alliance For Independent Workers, LaborNet, Stop AI

For info: info [at] ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 24, 2025 1:54PM
§Corrupt Newsom Has Taken $10 Million From Google & Does Their Bidding
by UFCLP
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 1:54PM
sm_google_waymo_tech_graphic_newsom.jpg
original image (1536x1536)
Corrupt Governor Gavin Newsom has turned over California regulatory agencies like the CPUC and DMV to Waymo and the techno fascist billionaire who let them run the agencies to benefit the billionaires. Waymo's will shutdown in a major earthquake and block the roads killing people but that is no problem for Newsom & his billionaire bosses.
http://www.ufclp.org
§SF DA Brooke Jenkins Did Damage Control For Criminal Cruise Cover-up
by UFCLP
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 1:54PM
jenkins_brook_breed.jpeg
SF DA Brooke Jenkins who was put in power by SF billionaires. She has refused to prosecute Cruise/GM executives who covered up the accident of a Cruise car dragging a pedestrian through the streets. Jenkins is a shill for the techno fascist billionaires who put her in office like SF fascist billionaire Bill Oberndorf. He put her on a salary through a non-profit and she lied about being paid to be a political operative who now controls her.
http://www.ufclp.org
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
