From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Waymo Off Our Streets! Stop Privatization, Deregulation of TechnoFascist Billionaires
Date:
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Google Waymo Yard
201 Toland St.
San Francisco
201 Toland St.
San Francisco
3/2/25 Rally
Google Waymo Off Our Streets!
Stop Privatization, Deregulation Agendas of
Techno Fascist Billionaires
Sunday, March 2, 2025
11:00 AM
At: Google Waymo Yard
201 Toland St.
San Francisco
The Musk-Trump DOGE government has virtually shut down any oversight of the introduction of AI and technology on the roads or anywhere else. Musk has paralyzed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which has oversight of autonomous vehicles and is wrecking all regulatory agencies from OSHA, the EPA, NLRB and NTSB.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken over $10 million from Google and millions more from other techno fascist billionaires, and the governor has turned the California Public Utility Commission and DMV into advocates of Waymo and other autonomous car and truck operators. Newsom has also twice vetoed bills introduced with the support of the Teamsters to require drivers for trucks weighing more than 10,000 lbs.
These vehicles are also destroying public transit while the billionaires make more profits as well as destroying the taxi industry.
Stop Autonomous Vehicles NOW!
Billionaires, Stop Destruction of Workers Lives & The World!
Get Your Corrupt Dirty Hands Off the US and The World
Initiated by: United Front Committee for A Labor Party (ufclp.org), Alliance For Independent Workers, LaborNet, Stop AI
For info: info [at] ufclp.org
Google Waymo Off Our Streets!
Stop Privatization, Deregulation Agendas of
Techno Fascist Billionaires
Sunday, March 2, 2025
11:00 AM
At: Google Waymo Yard
201 Toland St.
San Francisco
The Musk-Trump DOGE government has virtually shut down any oversight of the introduction of AI and technology on the roads or anywhere else. Musk has paralyzed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which has oversight of autonomous vehicles and is wrecking all regulatory agencies from OSHA, the EPA, NLRB and NTSB.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken over $10 million from Google and millions more from other techno fascist billionaires, and the governor has turned the California Public Utility Commission and DMV into advocates of Waymo and other autonomous car and truck operators. Newsom has also twice vetoed bills introduced with the support of the Teamsters to require drivers for trucks weighing more than 10,000 lbs.
These vehicles are also destroying public transit while the billionaires make more profits as well as destroying the taxi industry.
Stop Autonomous Vehicles NOW!
Billionaires, Stop Destruction of Workers Lives & The World!
Get Your Corrupt Dirty Hands Off the US and The World
Initiated by: United Front Committee for A Labor Party (ufclp.org), Alliance For Independent Workers, LaborNet, Stop AI
For info: info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 24, 2025 1:54PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network