Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Arts + Action

Protest Against Israeli Dance Group, Batsheva, at UCB

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
Israel funded cultural event seen as effort to distort and normalize perceptions about a government of war criminals
Israel funded cultural event seen as effort to distort and normalize perceptions about a government of war criminals
original image (1410x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Berkeley, Feb. 23) - UC Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall has hosted Israel's Batsheva Dance company.

The Batcheva Dance Company is a participant in BrandIsrael, an explicit, publicly stated campaign by the Israeli government to improve their image abroad. Internationally-facing arts funded by the Israeli state carries contractual obligations to represent the state and its policies positively.

Their funding includes the Israel ministry of foreign affairs, the Israel ministry of Culture and Sport Tel Aviv Global.

The University's "Cal Performances" appeared as a booster of Israeli propaganda. The normally open adjoining parking lot was closed to all but those attending the performance. Police, both municipal and campus were armed for riot and were there in numbers sufficient to suppress a medium sized insurrection.

Following up on the previous night's protest, about fifty activists, many of them dancers themselves, sat down next to the heavily fenced in entrance to the hall. They held a teach-in about the politicization of the arts, particularly of dance.

About five counter-protesters were there to give the message that equated opposition to Zionism as antisemitism. One man, draped in intertwined Israeli and US flags, declared that the demonstrators were paid by Hamas. With both sides using bull horns, there were some frank exchange of views, however, no violence.

After the teach-in, the activists, with banners and signs, assembled as close to the fenced off entrance as they could get and shouted slogans to those going to the performance. One man had a sign saying "you can't dance genocide away."

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_02-05425-z8b_7031.jpg
original image (1000x1418)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_03-05425-z8b_7040.jpg
original image (1364x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_04-05425-z8b_7069.jpg
original image (1439x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_05-05425-z8a_7644.jpg
original image (1421x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_06-05425-z8b_7076.jpg
original image (1417x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_07-05425-z8b_7089.jpg
original image (1324x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_08-05425-z8a_7649.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_09-05425-z8b_7109.jpg
original image (1233x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_10-05425-z8b_7119.jpg
original image (1307x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_11-05425-z8a_7653.jpg
original image (1254x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_12-05425-z8b_7122.jpg
original image (1124x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_13-05425-z8b_7128.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_14-05425-z8a_7700.jpg
original image (1355x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_15-05425-z8a_7785.jpg
original image (1350x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_16-05425-z8a_7790.jpg
original image (1000x1057)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_17-05425-z8b_7178.jpg
original image (1449x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_18-05425-z8b_7207.jpg
original image (1000x1612)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_19-05425-z8a_7820.jpg
original image (1316x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:29AM
sm_20-05425-z8a_7828.jpg
original image (1374x1000)
