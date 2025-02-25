top
Date:
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
BAYAN USA Northern California Region
Location Details:
Philippine Consulate - 447 Sutter Street, San Francisco CA
Continue the legacy of people power! It’s been 39 years since the EDSA or People Power Uprising, where millions of Filipinos organized and took to the streets to oust Ferdinand Marcos Sr, and his family, and enacted new change into the Philippine Government. However, while the Filipino people were successful in ousting the fascist dictator, it didn’t end the economic crisis, state repression, and human rights crimes. With Trump returning to office and Bong Bong Marcos, the son of Ferdinand Marcos, in office, it is our URGENT task to continue the fight against the Trump-Marcos administration to end the attacks on migrants and human rights activists, exploitation and economic plunder of the Philippines, and US military occupation of the Philippines. Our kababayan deserve better than a billionaire dictator, nepotistic sell-out, and a thief in our government! Organize the Masses! Serve the People! Marcos singilin! Duterte panagutin! Sara patalsikin!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DGOumlhzNJt/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 23, 2025 7:43PM
