Weekly Corner Protest Against Fucking Fascism

Date:

Friday, February 28, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Debo

Location Details:

On the corner across from the Grand Lake Theater.

If you are like us and don't want to live in a fascist hellscape - JOIN US! We are middle aged people who got off our couches and decided to stand up to the madness. Together in our millions we have a chance to stop them but only if we act. You can have an impact. Take that first step. We welcome you!