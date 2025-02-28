From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Weekly Corner Protest Against Fucking Fascism
Friday, February 28, 2025
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Protest
Debo
On the corner across from the Grand Lake Theater.
If you are like us and don't want to live in a fascist hellscape - JOIN US! We are middle aged people who got off our couches and decided to stand up to the madness. Together in our millions we have a chance to stop them but only if we act. You can have an impact. Take that first step. We welcome you!
For more information: https://m.facebook.com/groups/128606432929...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 23, 2025 5:40PM
