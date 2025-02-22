From the Open-Publishing Calendar
March 4th For Democracy: Nationwide Day of Protest
Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Grassroots Movement
Location Details:
Nationwide on March 4, 2025
Find a protest here: https://events.pol-rev.com/@50501_movement/events
This is a peaceful movement
Find a protest here: https://events.pol-rev.com/@50501_movement/events
This is a peaceful movement
MARCH 4th FOR DEMOCRACY
Nationwide on March 4, 2025
Join with people across the nation to March Fourth for Democracy on March 4th.
History will remember this moment—not just for the corruption, the power grabs, and the billionaires looting our country, but for what the people did in response. Our nationwide movement of peaceful protest is growing every day, and we are just getting started.
In addition to nationwide protests in all 50 states across the U.S., our 50501 Washington DC Chapter is having a PEOPLE’S STATE OF THE UNION March 4th! If you can’t make it in person to your local protest, consider joining this digital demonstration here: https://linktr.ee/50501DC
Head over to 50501 online to join the movement! GO HERE: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://bsky.app/profile/50501movement.bsk...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 22, 2025 8:54PM
