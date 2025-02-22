top
Government & Elections

March 4th For Democracy: Nationwide Day of Protest

Nationwide on March 4, 2025 Find a protest here: https://events.pol-rev.com/@50501_movement/events This is a peaceful movement
Date:
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501 Grassroots Movement
Location Details:
Nationwide on March 4, 2025

Find a protest here: https://events.pol-rev.com/@50501_movement/events

This is a peaceful movement
MARCH 4th FOR DEMOCRACY

Nationwide on March 4, 2025

Join with people across the nation to March Fourth for Democracy on March 4th.

History will remember this moment—not just for the corruption, the power grabs, and the billionaires looting our country, but for what the people did in response. Our nationwide movement of peaceful protest is growing every day, and we are just getting started.

In addition to nationwide protests in all 50 states across the U.S., our 50501 Washington DC Chapter is having a PEOPLE’S STATE OF THE UNION March 4th! If you can’t make it in person to your local protest, consider joining this digital demonstration here: https://linktr.ee/50501DC

Head over to 50501 online to join the movement! GO HERE: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/
For more information: https://bsky.app/profile/50501movement.bsk...
