MARCH 4th FOR DEMOCRACYNationwide on March 4, 2025Join with people across the nation to March Fourth for Democracy on March 4th.History will remember this moment—not just for the corruption, the power grabs, and the billionaires looting our country, but for what the people did in response. Our nationwide movement of peaceful protest is growing every day, and we are just getting started.In addition to nationwide protests in all 50 states across the U.S., our 50501 Washington DC Chapter is having a PEOPLE’S STATE OF THE UNION March 4th! If you can’t make it in person to your local protest, consider joining this digital demonstration here: https://linktr.ee/50501DC Head over to 50501 online to join the movement! GO HERE: https://www.fiftyfifty.one/