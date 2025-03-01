The L.A. fires are a recent instance of the many disasters related to climate change that are occurring around the world. These include more frequent and harsher droughts, increasing flooding events, and more intense and destructive storms like hurricanes and tornadoes. Capitalist players, like the monopolistic fossil fuel and utilities corporations, are exacerbating this crisis.Our speakers are socialists who are involved in fighting this threat to humanity and the natural world. They will share their perspectives on the crisis and the movements organizing for both short-term and systemic change.Ted Franklin – organizer/legal consultant, No Coal in Oakland campaign; member, DSA Green New Deal caucus; member, coordinating committee of the national System Change, Not Climate Change coalitionScott Brown – electrical engineer; organizer, Party for Socialism and Liberation; organizer, Reclaim Our Power Coalition, fighting to replace PG&E with a statewide people’s utility in California*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.An open discussion will follow the presentations.We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.To participate online please register in advance atto receive your personal link. Please note that in-person attendance provides more opportunity for discussionThis event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.