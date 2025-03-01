From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Climate Catastrophes: Socialist Perspectives
Date:
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Also available online
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Also available online
The L.A. fires are a recent instance of the many disasters related to climate change that are occurring around the world. These include more frequent and harsher droughts, increasing flooding events, and more intense and destructive storms like hurricanes and tornadoes. Capitalist players, like the monopolistic fossil fuel and utilities corporations, are exacerbating this crisis.
Our speakers are socialists who are involved in fighting this threat to humanity and the natural world. They will share their perspectives on the crisis and the movements organizing for both short-term and systemic change.
Ted Franklin – organizer/legal consultant, No Coal in Oakland campaign; member, DSA Green New Deal caucus; member, coordinating committee of the national System Change, Not Climate Change coalition
Scott Brown – electrical engineer; organizer, Party for Socialism and Liberation; organizer, Reclaim Our Power Coalition, fighting to replace PG&E with a statewide people’s utility in California
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
To participate online please register in advance at
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/_IlASYq2QUSEx-823pzxZQ
to receive your personal link. Please note that in-person attendance provides more opportunity for discussion
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
Our speakers are socialists who are involved in fighting this threat to humanity and the natural world. They will share their perspectives on the crisis and the movements organizing for both short-term and systemic change.
Ted Franklin – organizer/legal consultant, No Coal in Oakland campaign; member, DSA Green New Deal caucus; member, coordinating committee of the national System Change, Not Climate Change coalition
Scott Brown – electrical engineer; organizer, Party for Socialism and Liberation; organizer, Reclaim Our Power Coalition, fighting to replace PG&E with a statewide people’s utility in California
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
We will be accepting donations which will be divided among the sponsoring organizations.
To participate online please register in advance at
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/_IlASYq2QUSEx-823pzxZQ
to receive your personal link. Please note that in-person attendance provides more opportunity for discussion
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 22, 2025 4:05PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network