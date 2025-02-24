top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay

Documentary Film: Israelism

Event Flier
original image (1036x1600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, February 24, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Soul Of My Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Newark Library
37055 Newark Blvd
Newark CA 94560
Join us to watch the documentary film Israelism.

From the film website:

"Two young American Jews - Simone Zimmerman and Eitan - are raised to defend the state of Israel at all costs. Eitan joins the Israeli military. Simone supports Israel on ‘the other battlefield:’ America’s college campuses. When they witness Israel's mistreatment of the Palestinian people with their own eyes, they are horrified and heartbroken.

They join the movement of young American Jews battling the old guard over Israel’s centrality in American Judaism, and demanding freedom for the Palestinian people. Their stories reveal a generational divide in the American Jewish community as more young Jews question the narratives their synagogues and Hebrew school teachers taught them as children."

We will have a brief discussion right after the movie.

https://www.israelismfilm.com/


Library staff may take photos, videos, or audio recordings at our events. Please tell us if you do not wish to be photographed, video-recorded, or audio-recorded. We will always respect your requests!

An ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter or closed captioning can be provided for this program if requested at least seven business days in advance. For assistance, please contact your library or accessibility [at] aclibrary.org.
For more information: https://aclibrary.bibliocommons.com/events...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 22, 2025 11:26AM
