Film screening: From Ground Zero - Stories from Gaza
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley
3962 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José, CA 95124
A documentary film screening and discussion on:
FROM GROUND ZERO: Stories from Gaza
Palestine's official Academy Awards entry for Best International Feature Film.
Ticket sales support the Middle East Children's Alliance.
Open to the public
Free parking
Info & tickets: https://tinyurl.com/groundzero-sj
Co-sponsored by the Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) South Bay, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
