Amah Mutsun History and Native Stewardship with Dr. Julisa Lopez
Date:
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Public Libraries
Location Details:
Felton Branch Library, 6121 Gushee St, Felton
Join us at the Felton Branch Library to welcome speaker Dr. Julisa Lopez, who will share local history of the area and history of the Amah Mutsun Tribe. She will discuss updates on current work, including that related to climate change and conservation.
Dr. Julisa Lopez is a Social Psychologist and the Chancellor's Postdoctoral Fellow at UC Santa Cruz. She is a member of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Mexican American. Her research examines how representations of Native Peoples in society negatively impact the psychological well-being of Natives and perpetuate bias among non-Natives. Julisa orients herself as a research scientist, data warrior and social justice scholar who is committed to putting her research into action.
For more information: https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/13867569
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 21, 2025 2:41PM
