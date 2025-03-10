From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dr. Rupa Marya: Missing Peace Mondays - CODEPINK Community
Date:
Monday, March 10, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Join our Palestine Campaign Organizer, Nour, and our Engagement Manager, Grace, for our monthly online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we reflect, educate, and mobilize.
We will be joined by Dr. Rupa Marya, a renowned physician and professor of medicine, on administrative leave for simply asking that the university examine the implications of inviting students with military backgrounds to join academic and health care institutions without accountability or screening. Dr. Rupa Marya is being silenced by UCSF for not supporting the bombing of hospitals. We need doctors like her ringing the alarm about blatant attacks on medical staff in Palestine!
Dr. Marya has long been a leader in socially conscious medicine, but UCSF has chosen to silence her rather than stand by the principles of academic freedom and human rights advocacy. This is yet another example of institutions bowing to pro-Israel pressure and contributes to the radio silence on media reporting on Palestine.
Bring questions, thoughts and as always be ready to take action for healthcare workers and health institutions in Palestine!
