Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Dr. Rupa Marya: Missing Peace Mondays - CODEPINK Community

Date:
Monday, March 10, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Speaker
Speaker
Codepink
Codepink
Zoom
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/missingp310
Join our Palestine Campaign Organizer, Nour, and our Engagement Manager, Grace, for our monthly online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we reflect, educate, and mobilize.

We will be joined by Dr. Rupa Marya, a renowned physician and professor of medicine, on administrative leave for simply asking that the university examine the implications of inviting students with military backgrounds to join academic and health care institutions without accountability or screening. Dr. Rupa Marya is being silenced by UCSF for not supporting the bombing of hospitals. We need doctors like her ringing the alarm about blatant attacks on medical staff in Palestine!

Dr. Marya has long been a leader in socially conscious medicine, but UCSF has chosen to silence her rather than stand by the principles of academic freedom and human rights advocacy. This is yet another example of institutions bowing to pro-Israel pressure and contributes to the radio silence on media reporting on Palestine.

Bring questions, thoughts and as always be ready to take action for healthcare workers and health institutions in Palestine!
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 21, 2025 11:04AM
