Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

Watsonville Cannery Strike: Commemorating the Struggle and Its Legacy

4th Floor Community Room, Watsonville Public Library, 275 Main St, Watsonville
original image (714x896)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Watsonville Public Library
Location Details:
4th Floor Community Room, Watsonville Public Library, 275 Main St, Watsonville
Come celebrate with us the 40th Anniversary of the Watsonville Cannery Strike ~ This was a transformative event and the strikers, most of whom were women, demonstrated courage, dignity, and perseverance. We will commemorate and recognize the important contributions and sacrifices they made for economic justice. The afternoon program will include music, poetry, and speakers and there will be time for participants to share their stories. A reception will follow after the program.

Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdDrhQFhifRMwpBGW9g0UcjQwksDuUwlCOJqbLxLBKTDxvnOg/viewform

This event is cosponsored by: Friends of the Watsonville Library, Watsonville Film Festival, Pajaro Valley for Ethnic Studies and Justice, UCSC Center for Racial Justice, Resource Center for Nonviolence, UCSC Center for Labor and Community, Cabrillo College, Tobera Project, MILPA, Barrios Unidos, and Santa Cruz Black.
For more information: https://www.watsonville.gov/1979/ProgramsE...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Feb 21, 2025 3:56AM
