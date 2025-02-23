From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Outreach Against Perdue In San Jose
Date:
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
Sidewalk at 7290 Bollinger Rd, San Jose, CA 95129
Trader Joe's continues to supply from Perdue's Petaluma Poultry despite being informed of the criminal animal cruelty occurring at its facilities. We've asked them to cut ties, but they remain complicit in supporting animal abuse. We will outreach to the public and will continue to request that Trader Joe's drops Petaluma Poultry as a supplier.
---
When: Sunday, February 23rd, 3pm
Where: Meeting on sidewalk at 7290 Bollinger Rd, San Jose outside of Tpumps
Who: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19.
If you're nervous, you can come hold a sign quietly.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
---
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DGRRYRQJ4Lg/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 20, 2025 6:39PM
