South Bay Animal Liberation

Animal Rights Activists Protests Elon Musk's Neuralink

by Direct Action Everywhere
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 6:23PM
Animal rights activists protest against Elon Musk's Neuralink experimentation on animals holding a giant head of Musk that reads "I Torture Animals"
Animal rights activists protest against Elon Musk's Neuralink experimentation on animals holding a giant head of Musk that reads "I Torture Animals"
original image (4918x2767)
This weekend, activists from the organization Direct Action Everywhere staged a protest against Neuralink, a company founded by Elon Musk, over allegations of animal cruelty in its research practices. The demonstrations brought attention to Neuralink’s use of primates, pigs, sheep, and other animals in experiments that involve implanting chips into their brains.

Reports indicate that many of the animals subjected to these procedures have died as a result. According to activists, Neuralink’s testing methods have raised significant ethical concerns, with claims that the company has inflicted severe suffering on animals in its laboratories.

The controversy is not new. Neuralink has previously faced scrutiny, including a federal inquiry, after it was revealed that approximately 1,500 animals had died in its facilities. Critics argue that the company’s pursuit of brain-computer interface technology comes at an unacceptable cost to animal welfare.

Neuralink has yet to issue a formal response to the latest protests. However, the demonstrations have reignited debates over the ethical implications of animal testing in scientific research and the responsibilities of companies like Neuralink to ensure humane treatment of animals.

As the backlash grows, activists are calling for greater transparency and accountability from Neuralink, urging the public to reconsider the moral costs of advancing technology at the expense of animal lives.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DGLt_wuysOQ/?i...
§
by Direct Action Everywhere
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 6:23PM
sm_dsc00091.jpg
original image (6000x3376)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGLt_wuysOQ/?i...
§
by Direct Action Everywhere
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 6:23PM
sm_20250215145221.jpg
original image (4000x2252)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DGLt_wuysOQ/?i...
Add Your Comments
