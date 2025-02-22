From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Animal Rights Meetup: Animals in the Media
Date:
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Direct Action Everywhere
Location Details:
2414 6th St, Berkeley, CA
Do you want to learn more about the biggest animal stories in the news today, and ask an editor your questions about how the media covers issues related to animals? This is your chance!
At this meetup, we’ll be joined via Zoom by Marina Bolotnikova, an award-winning journalist and an editor for Vox’s Future Perfect section, which covers the world's big moral and technological problems. Marina’s reporting focuses on factory farming and the criminalization of activists who fight it. This meetup is an exciting opportunity to learn more about what discussions go on inside the newsroom and to ask Marina your questions, as we’ll focus mostly on Q&A!
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, February 22nd 11am - 12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
At this meetup, we’ll be joined via Zoom by Marina Bolotnikova, an award-winning journalist and an editor for Vox’s Future Perfect section, which covers the world's big moral and technological problems. Marina’s reporting focuses on factory farming and the criminalization of activists who fight it. This meetup is an exciting opportunity to learn more about what discussions go on inside the newsroom and to ask Marina your questions, as we’ll focus mostly on Q&A!
Where: Berkeley Animal Rights Center West (2414 6th St, Berkeley)
When: Saturday, February 22nd 11am - 12:30pm
What: Community hangout and presentation
- ARC West is a 30 minute walk from North Berkeley BART and only a 10 minute walk from the 51B bus stop at University and 6th St.
- Dogs that like other dogs are welcome at this event!
- There will be brunch and coffee, donations accepted
- If you cannot join in person, you can join at 11:15am on Zoom at this link: dxe.io/meetupzoom
Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠
Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
For more information: https://www.meetup.com/direct-action-every...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network