Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International

Home Destroyer HD Hyundai Workshop

Date:
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
USCPR & PACC
Location Details:
Online
https://bit.ly/Mar2Hyundai
This is an open door gathering and learning session on what Palestinian villagers and organizers in South Korea have been doing to stop HD Hyundai from profiting off the home demolitions in the occupied West Bank, specifically Masafer Yatta.

We will share about this 14-year campaign, the history of its inception in Palestine and the BDS National Committee, how it made its way to Korea, and why we are launching this global front today in Turtle Island.

There has been an extreme rise of illegal home demolitions in Masafer Yatta led by the Israeli military in the past few weeks, along with Trump’s declaration to “develop” Gaza. Our focus is to support the pressure and tactics to take these tools (bulldozers/excavators) away, with a long term vision of building an international network that is well versed in kicking corporations that are complicit in colonization, off native land.

We will also go over the history of U.S. installed “democracy” in South Korea and of chaebols (South Korean family conglomerates), like HD Hyundai and Samsung. Since HD Hyundai machinery is also the most used in destroying Indigenous land in the Amazonias, we will uplift their resistance and map our interconnections as well.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:04PM
