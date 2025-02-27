From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Organizing Strategies to Resist Trump’s Attacks
Thursday, February 27, 2025
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Meeting
USCPR
Online
https://uscpr.org/masscall
In his first month, Trump has signed several Executive Orders on immigration, education, and foreign policy—each with profound implications for Palestine. How do these policies enforce imperialist objectives on a domestic and international level? What does Trump's violent colonizer rhetoric of "owning Gaza" reveal about the broader U.S. approach to fueling genocide in Palestine? Join us as we unpack the connections between domestic policy, executive authority, and imperialist/zionist objectives. We’ll discuss concrete ways to organize strategically and broaden our coalitions to fight back against these authoritarian policies.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 20, 2025 4:54PM
