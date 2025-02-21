From the Open-Publishing Calendar
California 175 - Black History Month - 1854 Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County
Friday, February 21, 2025
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Michael Harris
Folsom Community Center
52 Natoma St.
Folsom, CA
Everyone is welcome to attend our 2025 Folsom Black History Month Celebration and later a very special evening reception announcing California Women of Courage, Today awardees.
2025 Folsom Black History Month Celebration
Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County
Friday, February 21, 2025
Noon - 4:30 pm
California 175 - Women of Courage, Today
Kickoff Reception
Friday, February 21, 2025
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Historic Rancho Rio de Los Americanos
Folsom Community Center
52 Natoma Street
Folsom, CA. 95630
Come and celebrate our unique American History and discover the living legacy of Rancho Rio de Los Americanos.
The vast 35,521 acre cattle and wheat Leidesdorf Ranch was first established in 1844, Alta California, Mexico by the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., who served as US Vice Consul to Mexico during the transition to California Statehood.
Our “California 175 - Women of Courage” Kickoff Reception begins at 5:30pm, featuring chocolate, wine and roses with a special memorial tribute to Tova Leidesdorf and the United Negro College Fund “a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”
California 175 - celebrates the birth of our State of California via US Senate Bill 169 signed by President Millard Fillmore on September 9, 1850.
Today, we acknowledge this outstanding group of Women who are an amazing example to spotlight as we prepare for the 175th birthday of our Great State of California.
California 175 - Women of Courage, Today
Dr. Wei Zhang
Mary Wood
Suzanne Cook
Katie Valenzuela
Mary Tarango
Sue Frost
Shannon Douglas
Michael Harris, Project Coordinator
California 175 - Women of Courage, Today
279-278-4100
