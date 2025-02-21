top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/21/2025
Central Valley Racial Justice

California 175 - Black History Month - 1854 Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County

Folsom Community Center 52 Natoma St. Folsom, CA
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 21, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Michael Harris
Email:
Location Details:
Folsom Community Center
52 Natoma St.
Folsom, CA
Everyone is welcome to attend our 2025 Folsom Black History Month Celebration and later a very special evening reception announcing California Women of Courage, Today awardees.

2025 Folsom Black History Month Celebration
Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County
Friday, February 21, 2025
Noon - 4:30 pm

California 175 - Women of Courage, Today
Kickoff Reception
Friday, February 21, 2025
5:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Historic Rancho Rio de Los Americanos
Folsom Community Center
52 Natoma Street
Folsom, CA. 95630

Come and celebrate our unique American History and discover the living legacy of Rancho Rio de Los Americanos.

The vast 35,521 acre cattle and wheat Leidesdorf Ranch was first established in 1844, Alta California, Mexico by the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., who served as US Vice Consul to Mexico during the transition to California Statehood.

Our “California 175 - Women of Courage” Kickoff Reception begins at 5:30pm, featuring chocolate, wine and roses with a special memorial tribute to Tova Leidesdorf and the United Negro College Fund “a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

California 175 - celebrates the birth of our State of California via US Senate Bill 169 signed by President Millard Fillmore on September 9, 1850.

Today, we acknowledge this outstanding group of Women who are an amazing example to spotlight as we prepare for the 175th birthday of our Great State of California.

California 175 - Women of Courage, Today

Dr. Wei Zhang
Mary Wood
Suzanne Cook
Katie Valenzuela
Mary Tarango
Sue Frost
Shannon Douglas

Michael Harris, Project Coordinator
California 175 - Women of Courage, Today
279-278-4100
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 20, 2025 9:37AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$325.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code