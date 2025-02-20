Holds officials accountable for complicity in war crimes

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, Feb. 19) – Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) held an important press conference on February 19 at noon in front of the US Federal Court of Northern California (450 Golden Gate Ave., SF). Class representatives who joined the amended lawsuit last month read their important statements. TAG called out the failure of the Northern California Federal Court to deal with US complicity in genocide. The group also announced plans to file a report with the United Nations Human Rights Council in April and explore other international legal remedies.Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) is a fast-growing grassroots group of federal taxpayers who oppose being made complicit in genocide and oppose the illegal use of their taxes to fund military aid and weapons that facilitate genocide. The group began with 500 Northern California organizers and expanded to nearly 2000 in recent weeks. TAG is further expanding its membership to include all US federal taxpayers across the country as it seeks justice.TAG’s press conference announced next steps to hold congresspersons and government officials accountable for complicity in genocide internationally. Previously, in December 2024, TAG ?led its class action lawsuit against congresspersons in Northern California’s federal court district for illegally using their constituents' tax dollars to fund the genocide in Gaza. In January 2025, Federal Judge Vince Chhabria ordered TAG to show “cause.”TAG filed a response on January 30 to the Judge’s order, demonstrating their legal standing and asking the court to address the illegal use of their federal tax dollars by their congressional representatives to fund genocide in violation of the US constitution, and federal and international laws. In response, Judge Chhabria dismissed and closed the case on February 10. The sole reason the Judge gave for dismissal was because TAG raised a “political” issue before the court and courts may only address “legal” issues. TAG’s ?ling clearly demonstrated the legal nature of thecomplaint and the dismissal by the judge spurred TAG to publicly launch our international strategy and advance the case to the UN.TAG is elevating legal efforts and of?cially working with theand a team of NLG renowned attorneys to deliver a report to the United Nations calling out all US representatives and officials who are complicit in genocide in Palestine while exploring all international legal avenues. NLG’s International Committee is formally supporting the effort., National Lawyer’s Guild, and one of the attorneys working with TAG: “Our institutions have failed to prevent genocide, and our courts have repeatedly refused to intervene in matters of foreign policy—even when that policy aids and abets genocide. As the US continues to provide military aid and diplomatic cover for Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, we must turn to international mechanisms to hold American officials accountable. No nation should be above the law, and no official should escape justice for their complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity. When domestic institutions abdicate their responsibility, global legal bodies must step in to uphold human rights and prevent future atrocities.”, Taxpayers Against Genocide: “I took every step I could to make my voice heard. I wrote letters to my representatives, called their offices repeatedly, and attended demonstrations demanding an end to funding arms to Israel. I personally appealed for a ceasefire, for protection of civilians, and for the safe evacuation of my family in Gaza. Despite my efforts, my representatives have failed me. Their inaction has left me, along with countless others, grieving and banned.”, Taxpayers Against Genocide: “This is an absolute betrayal of every single taxpayer on every level, be it city, state or federal levels. This is just the beginning. We will continue to push for answers, and we will not rest until justice is served. Our communities deserve better.” Contact: Contact:Contacts:Amelia Taylor, Press Point Person(707) 489-7267Seth Donnelly, Taxpayers Against Genocide(650) 814-8495007donnelly@gmail.comMaria Barakat, Taxpayers Against Genocide(512) 415-2122mariabarakat@berkeley.eduMama Ganuush, Taxpayers Against Genocide(415) 678-6512mama@mamaganuush.com

An Overview by the TAG Legal Team

Stop Funding Genocide and War crimes in violation of US and International law

Stop Prosecuting, Persecuting, Deporting and Threatening Advocates for Palestinian Self—Determination and Protestors of Genocide

Institute safeguards against US funding and support of genocide and war crimes

Establish a National Human Rights Institute to train legislators, judges and federal agency directors in international human rights law and the supremacy of US treaties under Art 6

Take all necessary measures to ensure independent and effective oversight of US Treaty obligations

Sign and ratify the Rome Statute and cooperate with the ICC