International Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Media Activism & Independent Media Police State & Prisons

Protests erupt in India following website ban over Modi-Trump cartoon

by Abdul Rahman
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 3:53AM
The cartoon depicts Donald Trump sitting next to the Indian PM in chains during his recent visit to the US, in reference to hundreds of Indian deportees arriving home in the similar manner.
Protests condemn the Union Government for suppressing freedom of expression. Photo: Chennai Press Club
The website of the digital magazine, Vikatan Plus, which has been in publication for over a century now, was blocked without any notice following the publication of a cartoon depicting Modi in chains sitting next to US President Donald Trump during their recent meeting in Washington DC.

Scores of journalists and office bearers of the Chennai Press Club held a protest in the city of Chennai, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, February 18, against the Union Government of India’s attacks on the Tamil language magazine.

The cartoon, published on the website on February 10 was a reference to hundreds of Indian deportees arriving to the country from the US in chains.

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting claimed the cartoon was a violation of the country’s Information Technology act and ordered its blocking on February 15. The website was later restored.

𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩

The protesters accused the ultra-right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government of violating the due process of law and attacking the freedom of the press in the country.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin called the blocking of the website an assault on media freedom saying “such arbitrary censorship cannot be tolerated in a democratic society.” He even claimed that the move shows the “fascist nature of the BJP” and demanded the immediate removal of the blockade of the website.

Veteran journalist and former editor of The Hindu, N. Ram, called the blocking the website indefensible. He alleged that “it was done in a surreptitious manner and against natural justice and procedure established by law,” The Hindu reported.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tamil Nadu State Secretary P. Shanmugan also criticized the ban on the Vikatan magazine over the publication of the cartoon. He said that the US putting chains on Indian deportees is the same as our prime minister being in chains. Instead of raising their voice against the atrocities against the Indians, the BJP government is trying to silence its critics in India.

A total of around 220 Indians have been deported to India so far under Trump’s attempts to deport all undocumented immigrants back to their countries of origin. The two batches of the deportees have arrived in India in military planes with their hands and legs chained. Deportees have even complained to Indian media that they were not provided adequate food and other minimum facilities during the long flight.

The mistreatment of the Indian deportees has become a major political issue in the country with the opposition demanding the Modi government to take steps to protect their dignity and basic human rights.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) issued a statement condemning the arbitrary action saying “cartoons have always been a legitimate means of journalistic endeavors and the sudden blocking of the Vikatan website is a brazen instance of overreach by the authorities.”

EGI’s statement also underlined that, “the entire episode smacks of high handedness and militates against the cherished ideas of a free press. The blocking of the website, coming amid growing concerns over media freedom in the country, does no good to India’s democratic traditions that value fair play and transparency.”

Press freedom in India has faced tremendous challenges under BJP rule. Several media organizations and journalists have faced attacks since the Modi government came to power in 2014. The press has been targeted for its critical stance on the Modi government’s policies and its failures. The attacks, both physical and legal in nature, have even forced some media organizations to shut down or completely switch to broadcasting pro-government content only.

In one significant example, the authorities in India filed cases against the owners of NDTV forcing them to sell their share in the company to a big corporate house considered close to the ruling administration, the Adani group. The union government banned one Malayalam-language channel, Media One, over its critical coverage of the 2020 Delhi riots. That ban was only overturned by the country’s highest court in 2023 after a years-long legal battle.

In another example, authorities raided BBC India’s office claiming “economic offenses.” The raid followed the broadcast of a two-part documentary on Modi’s role in anti-minority riots in Gujarat in 2002. The government has banned the broadcast of the documentary in India.

Newsclick has also suffered repeated attacks by several government agencies over the years, including the “illegal” arrest of its Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkayastha, last year over its coverage of working class and anti-imperialist movements.

Several journalists have been either arrested or faced threats over the last few years by both the authorities or the supporters of the Modi government for their work. There have been repeated allegations about the government pressuring media organizations to remove journalists critical to Modi or the policies of his government.
For more information: https://peoplesdispatch.org/2025/02/19/pro...
§Modi's cartoon in Tamil magazine Vikatan Plus
by Syed Ali Mujtaba
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 3:59AM
A cartoon depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting handcuffed next to the US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy in Tamil Nadu after it appeared in Vikatan Plus, a Tamil magazine.

The cartoon was intended to highlight Prime Minister Modi’s silence regarding the inhumane treatment of Indian citizens deported from the US in chains.

On February 15, Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) and the Press Council of India, calling the cartoon “objectionable.” The central government swiftly responded by blocking Vikatan’s website.

The following day, February 16, officials from the Press Bureau of India (PIB) visited Vikatan’s office to confirm whether the cartoon had appeared in the print edition. The magazine clarified that it was solely published online. However, the PIB officials did not provide any explanation for the website’s blockade.

This is not the first time Indian nationals have been deported from the US. Under the Biden administration, deportations also occurred, but those individuals were transported via chartered flights without being handcuffed.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar referred to the deportees as “irregular migrants” rather than “illegal immigrants.” This raises the question: if India did not recognize them as illegal immigrants, why did it not negotiate a dignified return for them?

The timing of the cartoon’s publication has also sparked debate. Some critics questioned whether it was deliberately released while PM Modi was abroad. However, Vikatan’s publisher clarified, “PM Modi’s official trip to the US began on February 13, but the cartoon was published on February 10—when he was still in India. By then, two batches of Indians had already ‘returned’ in chains.”

Legal experts have weighed in on the issue. According to constitutional law specialists, “En masse deportation with restraints violates human dignity and contravenes international human rights laws. Handcuffing individuals on a flight exceeding 10 hours is inhumane and raises serious human rights concerns.”

Syeda Hena Rizvi, a Supreme Court lawyer, commented, “The Vikatan cartoon points to PM Modi’s unwillingness to protest the inhuman treatment of Indian citizens. This reflects India’s helplessness in dealing with the world’s sole superpower.”

She further remarked, “At the same time, the Trump administration’s decision to shackle deportees with handcuffs and leg chains highlights the complexities of India-US relations.”

In a press statement, Vikatan defended its decision to publish the cartoon, stating, “Vikatan has a long tradition of political satire, having criticized figures from Winston Churchill to contemporary leaders. We remain committed to press freedom and journalistic integrity.”

The statement also recalled Vikatan’s history of legal battles: “The magazine was shut down by the British in 1942, and its editor was jailed in 1987. We have faced multiple defamation cases under various governments but have continued to uphold our editorial independence.”
https://muslimmirror.com/modis-cartoon-in-...
