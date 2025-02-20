From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Time for a General Strike to Stop Firings & Privatization of Public Jobs by Musk & Trump
The Trump Musk massive illegal layoffs are part of a fascist plant to privatize all public jobs and destroy the unions in the US. He layoff of 200,000 Federal workers and the implementation of Project 2025 must be stopped by a general strike and the formation of a mass democratic labor party.
The brutal fascist attack by Trump, Musk and the Republicans to illegally fire hundreds of thousands of Federal workers and bust their unions is just the beginning of the implementation of the fascist Project 2025.Musk after busting union organizing at Tesla and other companies, now is dismantling all agencies that are supposed protect workers and the public like OSHA, EPA, NLRB and CFPB. The Project 2025 plan is to completely privatize the Veteran’s administration, Medicare, Social Security and eliminate all unions and encourage segregation, racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and attacks on LBGTQ people. They and their fascist allies are also pushing this internationally.
He and the billionaires who openly run the US want to bust all unions Including those state and local government and all public education. They are for eliminating unions in K-12, state universities and higher education.
This will not be stopped with the Democrats and union leaders who have helped privatize Medicare with Medicare advantage and support charter schools and public private “partnerships”.
We need a united front of all working people against a fascist government and to organize for a general strike.
The shutdown of the government next month should be a time to support a national general strike to really shut down these fascists’ assaults.
We also must oppose preparation for war against China. As a declining imperialist power, US capitalism has no solution to its decline but tariff trade war and war against China. It also means continued support for the US supported Zionist genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.
Working people and our unions need to build a mass democratic labor party with a program against privatization, for public control of the banks, energy and utilities. We need to put the trillions of dollars spent on war to be used for public services public education and public healthcare.
United Front Committee for A Labor Party - ufclp.org, info [at] ufclp.org
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
