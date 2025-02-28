top
South Bay Government & Elections

What's at Stake under the Trump Presidency? & What We Can Do

Flyer for Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 28, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
Roosevelt Community Center
901 East Santa Clara Street
San José, CA 95116
A community gathering to hear from different segments of the community to discuss what is at stake after 5 weeks under the Trump Presidency and what we can do to support each other. Speakers will give short updates on what's at stake for democracy, peace, the environment, the media, labor, Muslims, Latinos, Asian Americans, LGBTQ+ people, tariffs, and health care and provide more in-depth analysis if the impacts on women, African Americans, and the criminal justice system.

An immigration panel will examine root causes and the impact on immigrants feeling targeted and traumatized, with insights from the Rapid Response Network.

Attendees can exchange ideas, share materials, and donate clothing to support day laborers and their families facing harsh conditions. Feel free to bring petitions relating to Trump's attacks.

Together, we must resist these attacks and build alternatives that are democratic, equitable, cooperative, kind, and sustainable.

6:00-6:30 pm food
6:30-8:00 pm panelists & sharing

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Free parking accessible from 21st Street

Please bring new or gently used items including: jackets & sweaters, shirts & blouses, work pants & slacks, shoes & socks, blankets, hygiene items & toiletries.

Solidarity & Unity Network (SUN)
Solidaridad Organizadora en la Lucha (SOL)

Ambedkar King Study Circle, Amigos de Guadalupe, Asian Law Alliance, Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), Human Agenda, Latinas contra Cancer, Latinos United for a New America (LUNA), LiUNA! Local 270, META, NAACP San José / Silicon Valley Chapter, PAWIS, San José Against War, San José Peace & Justice Center, Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, Santa Clara County Wage Theft Coalition, Silicon Valley De-Bug, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, SIREN, South Bay Progressive Alliance
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 19, 2025 9:45PM
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
