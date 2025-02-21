California 175 - Historic Negro Bar - Women of Courage, Today - Kickoff Reception

Date:

Friday, February 21, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Michael Harris

Location Details:

Folsom Community Center

52 Natoma Street

Folsom, California

Everyone is welcome to attend our 2025 Folsom Black History Month Celebration and later a very special evening reception announcing California Women of Courage, Today awardees.



2025 Folsom Black History Month Celebration

Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County

Friday, February 21, 2025

Noon - 4:30 pm



California 175 - Women of Courage, Today

Kickoff Reception

Friday, February 21, 2025

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm



Historic Rancho Rio de Los Americanos

Folsom Community Center

52 Natoma Street

Folsom, CA. 95630



Come and celebrate our unique American History and discover the living legacy of Rancho Rio de Los Americanos.



The vast 35,521 acre cattle and wheat Leidesdorf Ranch was first established in 1844, Alta California, Mexico by the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., who served as US Vice Consul to Mexico during the transition to California Statehood.



Our “California 175 - Women of Courage” Kickoff Reception begins at 5:30pm, featuring chocolate, wine and roses with a special memorial tribute to Tova Leidesdorf and the United Negro College Fund “a mind is a terrible thing to waste.”



California 175 - celebrates the birth of our State of California via US Senate Bill 169 signed by President Millard Fillmore on September 9, 1850.



Today, we acknowledge this outstanding group of Women who are an amazing example to spotlight as we prepare for the 175th birthday of our Great State of California.



California 175 - Women of Courage, Today



Dr. Wei Zhang

Mary Wood

Suzanne Cook

Katie Valenzuela

Mary Tarango

Sue Frost

Shannon Douglas



Michael Harris, Project Coordinator

California 175 - Women of Courage, Today

279-278-4100