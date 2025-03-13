From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Teach-In: The Question of Palestine and Zionism’s Internal Debates After 1948
Thursday, March 13, 2025
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Teach-In
Rutgers Law School
A Teach-In focused on the debates between the Zionist right and the Zionist left, Israel's Judaization programs, and its policies of displacement, land confiscation and Jewish supremacy in historic Palestine.
