Teach-In: The Question of Palestine and Zionism’s Internal Debates After 1948

Date:

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Rutgers Law School

Location Details:

A Teach-In focused on the debates between the Zionist right and the Zionist left, Israel's Judaization programs, and its policies of displacement, land confiscation and Jewish supremacy in historic Palestine.