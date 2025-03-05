top
protest cheer
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

"The Cigarette Surfboard" Documentary Screening

Landmark's Del Mar Theatre, 1124 Pacific Avenue #4415, Santa Cruz
original image (940x529)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Save Our Shores
Location Details:
Landmark's Del Mar Theatre, 1124 Pacific Avenue #4415, Santa Cruz
The Cigarette Surfboard Documentary Screening, presented by Save Our Shores

Join us at the Del Mar Theatre in downtown Santa Cruz for a special screening of The Cigarette Surfboard Documentary! We'll have the Ciggy Boards on display, filmmakers in attendance, and a panel discussion following the film with local leaders and policymakers about banning the butt in Santa Cruz.

So, what's the film about?

Impassioned surfer Taylor Lane builds a functional surfboard with 10,000 cigarette butts collected from California beaches. The Cigarette Surfboard becomes a platform to learn from professional surfers who are working to protect the ocean, and the symbol of a grassroots campaign to hold Big Tobacco accountable for their toxic, plastic waste. Surfing is the medium, but the message is universal.

Don't miss out on this exciting event in Santa Cruz!

FREE! Space is limited, so reserve your seat today!

Secure Free Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cigarette-surfboard-documentary-screening-del-mar-theater-santa-cruz-tickets-1217186801489

Starts on Wednesday, March 5 · 7pm PST. Doors open at 6:30pm
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cigarette...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Feb 19, 2025 4:47PM
