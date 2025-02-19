From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Deportations! No ICE in San José!
Date:
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee
Email:
Location Details:
Mexican Heritage Plaza
Corner of Alum Rock Avenue & South King Road
San José, 95148
Corner of Alum Rock Avenue & South King Road
San José, 95148
Call to action!
NO DEPORTATIONS!
NO ICE IN SAN JOSE!
Rally: Corner of Alum Rock Avenue & South King Road, San José
March to Story & King Roads
Silicon Valley Immigration Committee
Co-sponsors:
Amigos de Guadalupe
Human Agenda
La Causa
Papeles Para Todos
San José Peace & Justice Center
VTA bus routes serving Mexican Heritage Plaza: 22, 23, 77, 522
Parking available in nearby MHP neighborhood
For more information: https://linktr.ee/SVimmigration
