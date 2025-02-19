top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Indymedia Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Nor Cal Carpenters Union to Stage Protest Thursday Feb. 20 at UC Santa Cruz Over Free Speech

by Sam Singer
Wed, Feb 19, 2025 3:36PM
Nor Cal Carpenters Union to Stage Protest Thursday Feb. 20 at UC Santa Cruz Over Free Speech, Worker’s Death at Hands of Construction Company
Northern California Carpenters Union to Stage Protest Thursday Feb. 20 at UC Santa Cruz Over Free Speech, Worker’s Death at Hands of Construction Company

Union, Others, Stands Against University’s Attempts to Stifle Free Speech, Assembly, at Campus

Santa Cruz, Calif. – – The Nor Cal Carpenters Union (NCCU), along with several partners in the labor movement, are staging a protest against the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC), at Noon Thursday, Feb. 20 at Quarry Plaza on the UCSC campus to call attention to the University’s ongoing violations of free speech rights.

The demonstration and protest comes after campus police removed union members from Quarry Plaza in November 2024 under threat of arrest, citing the school’s “Time, Place, and Manner” restrictions.

Despite repeated requests, UCSC has failed to provide clear guidance on how non-student organizations can exercise their free speech rights on campus. The NCCU is demanding accountability and an immediate policy clarification to ensure public spaces on campus remain open to lawful speech and protest.

“The university cannot selectively enforce free speech policies to silence voices it doesn’t want to hear,” said Jacob Adiarte, Director of Organizing at the NCCU. “We have a constitutional right to be heard, and UCSC needs to stop hiding behind vague policies to suppress speech.”

This protest follows NCCU’s ongoing litigation against the University of California for awarding a $120 million contract to a construction company with a history of violations, including withholding information during the bid process related to a worker’s death on a previous jobsite. The original lawsuit has sparked widespread concern about transparency and accountability in public contracting.

The NCCU invites students, faculty, and community members to stand in solidarity and demand that UCSC uphold free speech rights for all.

NCCU will be joined by fellow labor unions, including United Auto Workers Local 4811, University Professional and Technical Employees Local 9119, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, the UC Santa Cruz Faculty Association, and University Council-American Federation of Teachers representing workers at UCSC.

Event Details
Who: Nor Cal Carpenters Union and Labor Affiliates
What: A protest against the University of Santa Cruz
Where: UC Santa Cruz, Quarry Plaza
When: Noon, Feb. 20, 2025
Why: To protest the university’s ongoing violations of free speech rights of non-student organizations

About the Nor Cal Carpenters Union
The Nor Cal Carpenters Union has an unwavering commitment to helping carpenters improve their lives, their futures, and their trade. It represents 22 local unions of more than 36,500 members and 6,395 apprentices. For more information, visit http://www.norcalcarpenters.org.

Contact: Sam Singer
singer [at] singersf.com


--30--


For more information: https://norcalcarpenters.org/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$325.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code