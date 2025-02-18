top
San Francisco Arts + Action

Quilt San Francisco 2025

Quilt show ddetails and photo of each featured artist with one of her quilts
original image (2598x3282)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, March 28, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Quilters Guild
Email:
Phone:
4153076254
Location Details:
Saint Mary's Cathedral , 1111 Gough, San Francisco
Quilt San Francisco 2025 is the alternate-year exhibition of over 300 quilts and quilted items made by members of the San Francisco Quilters guild throughout the greater bay area It will include several artists featured in the recent gallery exhibition "Packing and Cracking, the art of and response to Gerrymandering" at St. Joseph's Arts Society, and other social justice-related works along with more traditional items. View quilts, attend presentations, learn about joining the Guild (no experience necessary). Tickets are $12 in advance at the above link, (https://sfquiltersguild.org/show/) and are valid for both days as well as online viewing of show photos and videos for a limited time following the close of the show. $15 at the door. Under age 18 free. Wheelchair accessible, free parking on site, served by #38 bus, light snacks available for purchase, vendors of quilt-related merchandise.
For more information: https://sfquiltersguild.org/show/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 18, 2025 12:26PM
§Special quilts to win
by San Francisco Quilters Guild
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 12:27PM
several large blue and white quilts displayed on a fence
original image (1416x1416)
The winners of twelve large, original quilts made expressly for this show from upcycled materials will be drawn during the show.
https://sfquiltersguild.org/show/
§Quilt guild activities include community service.
by San Francisco Quilters Guild
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 12:27PM
seven women and one man holding quilts and smiling
original image (2048x1708)
At the show visitors can learn about the San Francisco Quilt Guild's many activities, including Community Outreach (see photo), which makes and donates quilts to those in need. Everyone is welcome to join the guild at the show or through the website sfquiltersguild.org.
https://sfquiltersguild.org/show/
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
