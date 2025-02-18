From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Quilt San Francisco 2025
Date:
Friday, March 28, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Quilters Guild
Email:
Phone:
4153076254
Location Details:
Saint Mary's Cathedral , 1111 Gough, San Francisco
Quilt San Francisco 2025 is the alternate-year exhibition of over 300 quilts and quilted items made by members of the San Francisco Quilters guild throughout the greater bay area It will include several artists featured in the recent gallery exhibition "Packing and Cracking, the art of and response to Gerrymandering" at St. Joseph's Arts Society, and other social justice-related works along with more traditional items. View quilts, attend presentations, learn about joining the Guild (no experience necessary). Tickets are $12 in advance at the above link, (https://sfquiltersguild.org/show/) and are valid for both days as well as online viewing of show photos and videos for a limited time following the close of the show. $15 at the door. Under age 18 free. Wheelchair accessible, free parking on site, served by #38 bus, light snacks available for purchase, vendors of quilt-related merchandise.
For more information: https://sfquiltersguild.org/show/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 18, 2025
