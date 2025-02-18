Protest Israeli dance group, Batsheva, at UCB! No culture washing to cover up genocide

Date:

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time:

1:15 PM - 3:15 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SJP_ UCB

Location Details:

101 Zellerbach Hall, UC Berkeley campus



FEB 22 & 23 in Berkeley on Cal campus!



🚨 URGENT CALL TO ACTION

We refuse to let art be used to normalize apartheid and genocide. Join us at Zellerbach to protest Batsheva.



• Day 1: Protest at 7:30 PM.



• Day 2: Protest and teach-in at 1:15PM. Bring blankets to sit.



We stand against normalization. We stand against complicity. Show up. Disrupt. Refuse to be silent.



—

PS Events on campus are open to everyone in the community! See you there!