Protest Israeli dance group, Batsheva, at UCB! No culture washing to cover up genocide!

Date:

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time:

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SJP_UCB

Location Details:

101 Zellerbach Hall / UC Berkeley Campus

FEB 22 & 23 in Berkeley on Cal campus!



🚨 URGENT CALL TO ACTION

We refuse to let art be used to normalize apartheid and genocide. Join us at Zellerbach to protest Batsheva.



• Day 1: Protest at 7:30 PM.



• Day 2: Protest and teach-in at 1:15PM. Bring blankets to sit.



We stand against normalization. We stand against complicity. Show up. Disrupt. Refuse to be silent.



—

PS Events on campus are open to everyone in the community! See you there!