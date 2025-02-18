From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Israeli dance group, Batsheva, at UCB! No culture washing to cover up genocide!
Date:
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time:
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SJP_UCB
Location Details:
101 Zellerbach Hall / UC Berkeley Campus
FEB 22 & 23 in Berkeley on Cal campus!
🚨 URGENT CALL TO ACTION
We refuse to let art be used to normalize apartheid and genocide. Join us at Zellerbach to protest Batsheva.
• Day 1: Protest at 7:30 PM.
• Day 2: Protest and teach-in at 1:15PM. Bring blankets to sit.
We stand against normalization. We stand against complicity. Show up. Disrupt. Refuse to be silent.
—
PS Events on campus are open to everyone in the community! See you there!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:39AM
