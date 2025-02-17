top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/21/2025
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Government & Elections

Tell Democratic "Leader" Hakeem Jeffries: Stop Funding Genocide!

Black Panthers & Palestinian liberation
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 21, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Kaiser Center, 10 10th Street, Oakland
(nearest BART is Lake Merritt Station)
Friday, February 21, 6-7pm
Tell Hakeem Jeffries: Stop Funding Genocide!

Democratic Party Leader and former House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries is giving a speech in Oakland on Friday evening, giving the Bay Area a great opportunity to reach Jeffries since we're not in DC to birddog him along with Medea Benjamin and CODEPINK. Jeffries took $1,050,486 from the pro-Israel lobby in 2023-2024*

He should be working for us, helping end war and misery, not working for Zionist Israel.

Let's stand out and tell him to
1. Stop funding weapons for Israel's genocide; reject AIPAC; restore UNRWA funding
2. Support a peace process for Ukraine and Russia
3. Cut the Pentagon budget and fund housing, health care, education, clean energy, etc.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:45PM
§Hakeem Jeffries
by Cynthia Papermaster
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:45PM
Jeffries took $1,050,486 from the AIPAC & Pro-Israel lobby in 2023-24
original image (600x600)
"Hakeem Jeffries dares come to Oakland where the liberation of the oppressed is core to the soul of the community." Jodie Evans, CODEPINK Co-Founder
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$315.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code