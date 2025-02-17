From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tell Democratic "Leader" Hakeem Jeffries: Stop Funding Genocide!
Date:
Friday, February 21, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Kaiser Center, 10 10th Street, Oakland
Friday, February 21, 6-7pm
Tell Hakeem Jeffries: Stop Funding Genocide!
Democratic Party Leader and former House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries is giving a speech in Oakland on Friday evening, giving the Bay Area a great opportunity to reach Jeffries since we're not in DC to birddog him along with Medea Benjamin and CODEPINK. Jeffries took $1,050,486 from the pro-Israel lobby in 2023-2024*
He should be working for us, helping end war and misery, not working for Zionist Israel.
Let's stand out and tell him to
1. Stop funding weapons for Israel's genocide; reject AIPAC; restore UNRWA funding
2. Support a peace process for Ukraine and Russia
3. Cut the Pentagon budget and fund housing, health care, education, clean energy, etc.
