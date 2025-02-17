Tell Democratic "Leader" Hakeem Jeffries: Stop Funding Genocide!

Date:

Friday, February 21, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Kaiser Center, 10 10th Street, Oakland

(nearest BART is Lake Merritt Station)

Democratic Party Leader and former House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries is giving a speech in Oakland on Friday evening, giving the Bay Area a great opportunity to reach Jeffries since we're not in DC to birddog him along with Medea Benjamin and CODEPINK. Jeffries took $1,050,486 from the pro-Israel lobby in 2023-2024*



He should be working for us, helping end war and misery, not working for Zionist Israel.



Let's stand out and tell him to

1. Stop funding weapons for Israel's genocide; reject AIPAC; restore UNRWA funding

2. Support a peace process for Ukraine and Russia

3. Cut the Pentagon budget and fund housing, health care, education, clean energy, etc.