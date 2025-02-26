Virtual Delegation: Jericho

Date:

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Eyewitness Palestine

Location Details:

Join us for our Jericho Virtual Delegation as we explore the rich history, culture, and ongoing resistance in this ancient city. Hear directly from our brother @tariq_samarat_97 and learn how Jericho continues to stand strong amidst occupation and challenges.