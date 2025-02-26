From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual Delegation: Jericho
Date:
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Online
https://bit.ly/3CXRTk6
https://bit.ly/3CXRTk6
Join us for our Jericho Virtual Delegation as we explore the rich history, culture, and ongoing resistance in this ancient city. Hear directly from our brother @tariq_samarat_97 and learn how Jericho continues to stand strong amidst occupation and challenges.
For more information: https://eyewitnesspalestine.org/upcoming-e...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 17, 2025 7:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network