A tribute to Tova Leidesdorf builds upon the Golden Legacy of the "African Founding Father of California" who continues to provide many examples of high culture and American excellence that teach values and beliefs for a new Golden Age for America. The 2025 US Farm Bill shall provide expanded opportunity for local food systems to mirror early 1844 Agricultural practices by California Pioneers of Pan African Ancestry. The 1906 Antiquity Act requested to preserve Leidesdorff Ranch established in 1844.

2025 Black History Month - Rancho Rio de Los Americanos - Folsom, California shines a bright spotlight on the Leidesdorf Legacy.



On the path toward the 2025 US Farm Bill the “hidden figures” who established Leidesdorff Adobe Home and Ranch in 1844 come alive as we propose economic development of a central cultural tourist destination in Sacramento County to teach historic and modern agricultural practices while showcasing opportunities for evironmental preservation of the American River Parkway.



This opportunity is a salient potential outcome from the 2025 US Farm Bill debate, "Restoration of Agriculture as the Foundation of American Culture."



The "African Cuban, Danish Jewish Founding Father of California" Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. utilized personal wealth and the financial markets of New York to develop early California agriculture infrastructure.



His vast 35,521 acre Leidesdorff Ranch is being resurrected from the ashes of authentic California History this special 175th Anniversary of the Great State of California.



Born October 1810, Spring Garden Estates Danish Virgin Islands, first born from Anna Marie Sparks and W. Alexander Leidesdorff Sr. was destined for greatness.



By 1838, Captain William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. was forced to leave the Port of New Orleans; his homeport for the previous 4 years, because of heightened racial segregation imposed via new laws know as Negro Seamen Acts which provided very difficult environmental conditions to continue his lucrative maritime trade and commerce.



By 1841, William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. had sailed to Washington DC, the Port of New York around the Horn of South America to establish the sleepy Mexican Port of Yerba Buena as a major cosmopolitan shipping destination.



The Leidesdorf name is well known in East coast financial circles yet few know that Leidesdorff Alley is the Wall St. of the West coast, the Financial District of San Francisco.



Leidesdorff served as first elected City Treasurer, President of the S.F. School Board and was appointed U.S. Vice-Consul of Mexican California, serving as the first African American in U.S. History.



His steamship, the Sitka, is seen on our California State Seal, forever showcasing the catalyst of agricultural export of product from the Central California Valley to global markets.



His golden legacy remains a open secret, donating the land and serving as School Board President for the first public school in California.



Beginning in the Spring of 1845 Leidesdorff Ranch was under full development as a major cattle and wheat agricultural enterprise, Rancho Rio de Los Americanos.



Leidesdorff official report of the Bear Flag Revolt, prepared for the arrival of the New York Volunteers - Stevenson Regiment in 1846. California was under U.S. Military rule July 1846 until statehood in September of 1850.



2025 Black History Month we highlight the Leidesdorff connection of New York financial markets to early California development in an "Ancient Future" Gold Rush Era story to restore historic Leidesdorff Ranch, Sacramento County.



May 1966, Leidesdorff Plaza was dedicated by the Negro Museum and Library Association of Sacramento, led by Mr. Joe Lawson featuring a majestic fountain and scenic park. Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County highlighted by markers of the Pony Express, Sacramento Valley Railroad and Leidesdorff Ranch.



A major hub for the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom the positive contributions of early Americans in Alta California, Mexico, many people of Pan African Ancestry were the earliest Americans in the California Gold Mining District.



20 years ago, the bold and courageous bipartisan leadership of our elder statesmen Dave Cox, Mervyn Dymally, and Darrell Steinberg helped facilitate the establishment of the William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. Memorial Highway.



Tova Leidesdorf led the way, encouraging a broader recognition and desire towards preservation and restoration of an authentic legacy of Leidesdorff Ranch is celebrated this special tribute year California 175



There is no greater story of the California Gold Rush than the golden legacy of one of the wealthiest men in 1848 at the dawn of the California Gold Rush, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. “African Founding Father of California.”



Today, collaborative mutual assistance from San Francisco, New York, Pan African financial markets and the 1906 Antiquity Act will showcase the Leidesdorff Legacy and maximize sharing an authetic historic origin of World Trade Center of Commerce, fueled by a Gold Rush transforming pristine Leidesdorff Ranch, into a high yielding economic construct primed for explosive growth and development seen today.