Huge “Stop Musk / DOGE” Protest in Oakland by Hank Pellissier

An estimated 1,500 - 2,300 furious activists gathered in Oakland on President’s Day (February 17) to demonstrate their resistance to Elon Musk’s recent government-dismantling behavior as the Depart of Government Efficiency (DOGE) tyrant.



The massive continent was spread out from the onramp to the 580 freeway, past the Grand Lake Theater, winding all the way to Lakeview Public Library and back, lining the streets for 6-7 blocks with placards and chanting, as passing cars honked their approval.



The rally exhibited Alameda Country energetic role as an activist area. Multiple cities in the East Bay demanded a Gaza ceasefire and Alameda County is proceeding with divestment from Israel, the only county in the USA to do this.



Elon Musk, the world’s richest man with an estimated $400+ billion, has terminated the employment of thousands of government workers in multiple agencies, notably USAID. He is continuing to do this, ignoring Congressional approval, io.e., the democratic process.



The spirit of the event was perhaps best summed up in on design that read, “FUCK TRUMP, NO OLIGARCHIC FASCISM.”



“No President’s Day” actions erupted national wide. In Northern California, additional locations include Sacramento, Monterey, San Cruz, San Francisco, San Jose, and Salinas.