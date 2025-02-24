PROTEST Against the SAVE Act

Date:

Monday, February 24, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible Santa Cruz County

Location Details:

701 Ocean Street (corner of Ocean St and Water St), Santa Cruz

Join Together with the ISCC Civil Rights Group for a PROTEST Against the SAVE Act House Bill H.R. 22

Mon, Feb 24 4:30-5:30pm on Ocean Street!



Last month, congressional Republicans pledged to fast-track the SAVE Act, a bill that would require all Americans to provide a birth certificate, passport, or one of a few other citizenship documents every time they register or re-register to vote. If enacted, it would devastate voter registration while disenfranchising tens of millions of eligible American citizens. Its show-your-papers requirement is not just limited to new registrations but rather applies to every “application to register to vote,” which in many jurisdictions includes re-registrations and changes of address. The bill would functionally eliminate mail registration by requiring voters registering by mail to produce citizenship documents “in person” to an election official before the registration deadline.



The SAVE Act could make it significantly harder for married women, as well as others in the population, to exercise their right to vote if your married name does not match your birth certificate name.