Taxpayers Against Genocide—Press Conference & Rally

Date:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Taxpayers Against Genocide

Location Details:

U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco

TAG is going International to hold US elected officials accountable for US complicity in genocide.



Hear updates on the federal court case. Find out how to join the expanding fight for justice!