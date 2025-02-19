From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Taxpayers Against Genocide—Press Conference & Rally
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Press Conference
Taxpayers Against Genocide
U.S. District Court, 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco
TAG is going International to hold US elected officials accountable for US complicity in genocide.
Hear updates on the federal court case. Find out how to join the expanding fight for justice!
For more information: https://linktr.ee/taxpayersagainstgenocide
