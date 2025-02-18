top
U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

The Phone Call: Ukraine - Codepink Congress Capitol Calling Party

Date:
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Online
Zoom: https://www.codepink.org/cpc218

Join CODEPINK Congress as we educate, activate and mobilize for peace legislation!

Amid Trump’s war on immigrants, the Department of Public Education, Department of Justice and agencies too numerous to name, the President made one positive move: calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump told reporters he had a “lengthy and highly productive” phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders agreed to “immediately” start negotiations to end the war.

The same day Trump and Putin spoke by phone, the new US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told America’s European allies, “…we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering.”

In remarks before a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth said Kyiv joining NATO is “unrealistic” and hinted the US would no longer pick up Ukraine’s security tab, which is now at $175 billion. For the Trump White House, Ukraine is Europe’s headache. The new President has other priorities, namely sending ICE into schools, churches and neighborhoods to arrest immigrants, and confronting China.

Meanwhile, Trump says he wants to restart nuclear arms control talks with Russia and China to cut nuclear budgets in half–a statement in a stark departure from Trump’s withdrawal from nuclear arms control treaties in the past.

Join us as we discuss the outlines of a Putin-Trump-Zelinsky peace deal and the possibility of denuclearization.

Featured Guests in Conversation:

Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies, co-authors, War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict.

Medea is the cofounder of both CODEPINK and the international human rights organization Global Exchange. Medea co-leads CODEPINK’s advocacy team on Capitol Hill, where she meets with lawmakers to push for an end to the US proxy war in Ukraine.

Nicolas is an independent journalist, a researcher with CODEPINK and the author of Blood on Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq.

Peter Kuznick is Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, author of Beyond the Laboratory: Scientists As Political Activists in 1930s America (University of Chicago Press), and co-author with Akira Kimura of Rethinking the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Japanese and American Perspectives. A New York native, he received his Ph.D. from Rutgers University in 1984. He was active in the Civil Rights and anti-Vietnam War movements and remains active in antiwar and nuclear abolition efforts. In 1995, he founded American University’s Nuclear Studies Institute.
