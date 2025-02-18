Undocu Solidarity Walk Out - March & Rally

Date:

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Undocu Solidarity Walk Out

Location Details:

Academic Resource Building, UC Santa Cruz

Join us on February 18th for an all-day campus walkout in solidarity with our undocumented community, and let this institution know how we show up and show out for each other. Stand with us as we take a stand against the recent targeted and unjust attacks which have impacted and created a harmful environment within our communities. March for each-other, your friends, your family, your loved ones, and all those who have come before and whom will come after us.