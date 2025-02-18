From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Undocu Solidarity Walk Out - March & Rally
Date:
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Undocu Solidarity Walk Out
Location Details:
Academic Resource Building, UC Santa Cruz
Join us on February 18th for an all-day campus walkout in solidarity with our undocumented community, and let this institution know how we show up and show out for each other. Stand with us as we take a stand against the recent targeted and unjust attacks which have impacted and created a harmful environment within our communities. March for each-other, your friends, your family, your loved ones, and all those who have come before and whom will come after us.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ideasucsc/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 16, 2025 9:00PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network