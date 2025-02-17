From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco City Hall Trump Presidents Day Protest Monday February 17, 2025 12pm
Date:
Monday, February 17, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
50501
Location Details:
City Hall San Francisco 12pm
Protest Trump / Musk coup.
Organized by 50501 movement groups.
Found Here:
https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/joegarofoli/article/trump-protests-20168716.php
https://annelandmanblog.com/2025/02/not-my-presidents-day-national-day-of-protest-announced-for-feb-17-2025-noon-at-city-hall/
Organized by 50501 movement groups.
Found Here:
https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/joegarofoli/article/trump-protests-20168716.php
https://annelandmanblog.com/2025/02/not-my-presidents-day-national-day-of-protest-announced-for-feb-17-2025-noon-at-city-hall/
For more information: https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/joega...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Feb 16, 2025 8:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network