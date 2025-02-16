From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Day of Action Against Trump-Musk Ethnic Cleansing
Protests against criminal Musk-Trump government are exploding
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Feb. 15) - About a thousand people rallied and marched to protest Musk and his sidekick Trump's attack on the US. By way of an electoral system rotted by money, a sold out Democratic party, and a politically comatose population, a robber baron and a gangster are dismantling the formerly United States.
A lawless, criminal government is violating the constitution and breaking laws on a hourly basis. The judges can't stop the rogue president because their only enforcement mechanism is by federal marshals, ie, the FBI, and Trump's lackeys head the FBI. Any agent that moves against him will immediately get fired. Congress, the legislative branch, is no longer independent because the electoral system is so rotted by money that Trump's billionaire pals will demolish any opponent in the next election.
The only option left is for this cabal to be removed by force. The military leadership is bound by oath to protect the Constitution. It would be hard to believe that they are not now thinking of this.
After a rally at Powell and Market Streets the demonstrators commandeered the center of Market Street. There were banners demanding Gazan rights of return. A banner proclaimed that Musk must go. Jewish Voice for Peace was there to remind all that the new Nazis were the Israeli Zionists, not the Jews per se. One sign asked for not war, but class war.
A white suv, courtesy the Department of Homeland security, with motive unclear, preceeded the march.
With signs denouncing Trump's stated desire to ethnically cleanse Gaza and, incredibly, transform it into a real estate venture, marchers made their way to the Israeli consulate where they held another rally but did not take any action against the consulate.
Old hands, veterans of many recent actions, met and firmed up plans for additional actions, particularly at Tesla dealerships.
