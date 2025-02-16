top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

Day of Action Against Trump-Musk Ethnic Cleansing

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
Protests against criminal Musk-Trump government are exploding
Protests against criminal Musk-Trump government are exploding
original image (1410x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, Feb. 15) - About a thousand people rallied and marched to protest Musk and his sidekick Trump's attack on the US. By way of an electoral system rotted by money, a sold out Democratic party, and a politically comatose population, a robber baron and a gangster are dismantling the formerly United States.

A lawless, criminal government is violating the constitution and breaking laws on a hourly basis. The judges can't stop the rogue president because their only enforcement mechanism is by federal marshals, ie, the FBI, and Trump's lackeys head the FBI. Any agent that moves against him will immediately get fired. Congress, the legislative branch, is no longer independent because the electoral system is so rotted by money that Trump's billionaire pals will demolish any opponent in the next election.

The only option left is for this cabal to be removed by force. The military leadership is bound by oath to protect the Constitution. It would be hard to believe that they are not now thinking of this.

After a rally at Powell and Market Streets the demonstrators commandeered the center of Market Street. There were banners demanding Gazan rights of return. A banner proclaimed that Musk must go. Jewish Voice for Peace was there to remind all that the new Nazis were the Israeli Zionists, not the Jews per se. One sign asked for not war, but class war.

A white suv, courtesy the Department of Homeland security, with motive unclear, preceeded the march.

With signs denouncing Trump's stated desire to ethnically cleanse Gaza and, incredibly, transform it into a real estate venture, marchers made their way to the Israeli consulate where they held another rally but did not take any action against the consulate.

Old hands, veterans of many recent actions, met and firmed up plans for additional actions, particularly at Tesla dealerships.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_02-04625-z8a_6754.jpg
original image (1399x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_03-04625-z8a_6757.jpg
original image (1307x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_04-04625-z8a_6759.jpg
original image (1476x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_05-04625-z8a_6769.jpg
original image (1291x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_06-04625-z8a_6774.jpg
original image (1474x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_07-04625-z8a_6776.jpg
original image (1209x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_08-04625-z8b_6435.jpg
original image (1000x1380)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_09-04625-z8a_6777.jpg
original image (1280x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_10-04625-z8a_6790.jpg
original image (1442x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_11-04625-z8b_6464.jpg
original image (1126x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_12-04625-z8b_6473.jpg
original image (1420x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_13-04625-z8b_6482.jpg
original image (1454x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_14-04625-z8a_6812.jpg
original image (1244x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_15-04625-z8a_6818.jpg
original image (1266x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_16-04625-z8a_6820.jpg
original image (1465x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_17-04625-z8a_6823.jpg
original image (1332x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_18-04625-z8a_6853.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_19-04625-z8a_6865.jpg
original image (1220x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Feb 16, 2025 7:41PM
sm_20-04625-z8a_6867.jpg
original image (1297x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$325.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code