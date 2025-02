A Tesla worker at Fremont Branton Philipps quit the company in disgust with the fascist Musk and Trump and talks about what has been happening at how Musk runs the plant.

Tesla Fremont Assembly worker Branton Philipps worked for years at the plant which has over 20,000 workers. He quit in protest after opposing the union busting, racism and health and safety dangers caused by fascist Musk at the factory.During the covid pandemic many workers were contaminated on the job and Musk ignored an order from the Alameda Health Department to shelter in place. While other businesses shutdown to protect themselves and their customers called on the government to arrest him. Governor Gavin Newsom refused to enforce the law and gave him a pass to operate regardless of what the law is.Black workers faced open racist attacks on the job which were allowed by Musk who grew up in South Africa where open racism was endemic.Philipps also talks about the union busting by Musk and the firing of 700 workers who wanted to have the UAW represent them. He got away with the union busting as he is now doing as head of DOGE.He also talks about the dangerous health and safety conditions and Musk's efforts to prevent workers from going to a hospital to limit his workers comp liability costs and is also a felony under the workers comp laws.This interview was done on 2/15/25