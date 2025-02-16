From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits in Protest of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
A Tesla worker at Fremont Branton Philipps quit the company in disgust with the fascist Musk and Trump and talks about what has been happening at how Musk runs the plant.
Tesla Fremont Assembly worker Branton Philipps worked for years at the plant which has over 20,000 workers. He quit in protest after opposing the union busting, racism and health and safety dangers caused by fascist Musk at the factory.
During the covid pandemic many workers were contaminated on the job and Musk ignored an order from the Alameda Health Department to shelter in place. While other businesses shutdown to protect themselves and their customers called on the government to arrest him. Governor Gavin Newsom refused to enforce the law and gave him a pass to operate regardless of what the law is.
Black workers faced open racist attacks on the job which were allowed by Musk who grew up in South Africa where open racism was endemic.
Philipps also talks about the union busting by Musk and the firing of 700 workers who wanted to have the UAW represent them. He got away with the union busting as he is now doing as head of DOGE.
He also talks about the dangerous health and safety conditions and Musk's efforts to prevent workers from going to a hospital to limit his workers comp liability costs and is also a felony under the workers comp laws.
This interview was done on 2/15/25
Additional Media:
Tesla Fremont MLK Rally Protesting Elon's Racism, Union Busting &Supporting Swedish Tesla Mechanics
https://youtu.be/bPkRwH2Amb0
Musk, Sign A Contract Or Get Out! Nordic Workers To Elon Musk On Tesla Swedish Mechanics Strike
https://youtu.be/UKwj4k0j7P0
Swedish Dockers Blockade Tesla Cars In Solidarity With Striking Tesla Mechanics-No Union Busting
https://youtu.be/6BQ-HN0eu_4
Elon Musk Union Busting & Swedish Tesla Mechanics Fighting For A Contract
https://youtu.be/U-A46C55LWQ
Musk's Tesla Plantation With Nooses & Lynching
https://www.eastbaytimes.com/2022/02/10/noose-drawing-lynching-reference-left-up-for-months-at-teslas-fremont-factory-civil-rights-lawsuit-claims/
Musk's Criminal Workers Comp Fraud Scam
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc
Musk Twitter Moderation?
https://www.theverge.com/2022/5/16/23076428/buffalo-shooting-video-elon-musk-twitter-content-moderation
I Was Illegally Fired By Elon Musk For Trying to Unionize Tesla
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dt0aCuN1BFc&t=14s
JAIL Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk & Defend Health & Safety: Workers Speak Out On At Tesla
https://youtu.be/GBB5y5Q6cZI
Musk's Systemic Racist Discrimination https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-02-11/la-fi-tesla-race-discrimination-lawsuit
Silencing Black Twitter
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-04-25/elon-musk-buying-twitter-will-silence-black-twitter
Musk Above The Law-Tesla Stayed Open During Covid Shelter In Place Order
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/05/13/tesla-alameda-reopen-plant/
Some Tesla factory employees say they’re being coerced and pressured to return to work by Elon Musk
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/13/some-tesla-factory-employees-say-theyre-being-pressured-to-return-to-work.html?ref=hvper.com
A user’s guide to Tesla’s worker safety problems https://www.revealnews.org/blog/a-users-guide-to-teslas-worker-safety-problems/
Tesla to continue production at Fremont plant for days after shelter in place rule
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/Inside-Tesla-s-Fremont-factory-car-production-15143877.php
Workers Comp Fraud: Tesla reportedly failed to tell regulators about dozens of factory injuries, then claimed without evidence that regulators praised its record-keeping
https://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-factory-injuries-incomplete-records-osha-california-2020-3
Elon Musk's Workers Comp Fraud: How Crooked Tesla and its corrupt doctor made sure injured employees didn’t get workers’ comp
https://www.revealnews.org/article/how-tesla-and-its-doctor-made-sure-injured-employees-didnt-get-workers-comp/?fbclid=IwAR0oyUjcA5sGI0RfBiD6CYrFjuNdsopW6wE1wblKfSGvP207xooxe7rvWQc
Group gathers to protest Tesla employees going back to work
https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/group-gathers-to-protest-tesla-employees-going-back-to-work/
Frustrated protesters outside Fremont Tesla factory want to see CEO Musk put behind bars
https://www.ktvu.com/news/frustrated-protesters-outside-fremont-tesla-factory-want-to-see-ceo-musk-put-behind-bars
Workers Want Elon Musk in Jail After He Announces Tesla Restarting Operations Illegally but Gov
Newsom Says Criminal Musk Can Open Without Proper Health and Safety Protection
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-restart-operations-willing-to-be-arrested-for-it-2616005.html
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U
