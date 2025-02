Berkeley High School kids joined with old timers to protect the unhoused from sweeps and also to save People's Park

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The action started in Berkeley Square next to the Bart station entrance. Berkeley High School students are calling for an end to state sanctioned violence against the unhoused community on the streets of Berkeley and across the country.The heartless removal and destruction of unhoused people's belongings is often done in the name of protecting the youth of our cities, but has anyone asked the youth what THEY want? NO MORE SWEEPS. NO MORE ARRESTS. NO MORE ATTACKSDuring the rally, A Trumper with a loudspeaker showed up. Someone pulled the plug on the speaker upon which the Trumper attacked him with pepper spray. Police were called, they arrested the Trumper and the fire department came to treat the victim.The students gave a short jazz concert and this was followed by march to People's Park, still badly in need of saving.See all high resolution photos here