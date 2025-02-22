From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Honoring Leonard Peltier on his release from prison
Date:
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley
Email:
Phone:
408-569-6608
Location Details:
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley invites the community to celebrate with us Leonard Peltier's freedom from prison after 50 years of wrongful incarceration.
Potluck, if you can, please bring something to share with others. No alcohol please.
Free and open to the public
Indoor & outdoor event
Wheelchair accessible
For speakers and performers, see updates at:
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 15, 2025 5:48PM
