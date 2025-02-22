Honoring Leonard Peltier on his release from prison

Date:

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley

Email:

Phone:

408-569-6608

Location Details:

San José Peace and Justice Center

48 South 7th Street

San José, CA 95112

Leonard Peltier Support Group Silicon Valley invites the community to celebrate with us Leonard Peltier's freedom from prison after 50 years of wrongful incarceration.



Potluck, if you can, please bring something to share with others. No alcohol please.



Free and open to the public

Indoor & outdoor event

Wheelchair accessible



For speakers and performers, see updates at: