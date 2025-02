Register at: https://www.dci-palestine.org/through_a_childs_eyes_premiere For the past 15 months, Palestinian children in Gaza have endured unimaginable horrors: relentless bombings, the destruction of their homes, and the loss of their families. Thousands have been killed, and countless others have been illegally detained, orphaned, displaced, and have sustained lifelong injuries. They have suffered starvation under a total siege, been denied medical care, lost access to education, and left deeply traumatized. Now, their stories are brought to the forefront.Defense for Children International - Palestine invites you to the premiere of Through a Child’s Eyes: Genocide of the Palestinian People in Gaza. This powerful documentary brings together firsthand testimonies from Palestinian children alongside footage capturing their reality. Their stories lay bare the devastating impact of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people—seen through the eyes of its youngest survivors.